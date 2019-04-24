Roy Glenn NormanOct. 8, 1954 - April 21, 2019Roy Glenn Norman, 64, of Waco, Texas, passed away on April 21, 2019. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery following services. Visitation will be 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, at Bellmead Funeral Home.On October 8, 1954, Roy Norman was born to John Loyd and Loreda (Parrish) Norman in Waco. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Larry. Survivors include: wife, Linda; children, Melanie and John Kleindienst, Anetha (Suzanne) and Austin Woodill, Daniel and Carrie Norman, Guy McCullough, and Brandy Glenn; grandchildren, Sean and Lauren Kleindienst, MaKenna Kleindienst, Isaiah Glenn, Joshua Glenn, Jediah Norman, Hadley Norman, Annalee Woodill, and Kelsey West; great-grandchild, Dallas Kleindienst; siblings, John Steven and Stanley Norman, Ruth Ann Mitchell, Donna Sue Brown, and Sonya Murphy.Roy graduated from La Vega High School in 1973, TSTC and Tarelton State. He married Linda (Hill) Norman on February 9, 1974, and raised three children. He was a Minister of Music at several area churches, worked with the Baptist Men RA Program, was an employee of HEB, an instructor at TSTC, and taught at area schools. He also worked with the City of Waco as a lawn care contractor. He never met a stranger and only new friends. Roy loved the outdoors and ministering to people. Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
