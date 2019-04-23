Roy Glenn NormanOct. 8, 1954 - Apr. 21, 2019Roy Glenn Norman passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

