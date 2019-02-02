Loreda NormanSept. 26, 1926 - Jan. 30, 2019Loreda Pearl (Parrish) Norman, 92, of Bellmead, passed away on January 30, 2019. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, February 4, 2019, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Barry Camp officiating. Burial will be at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, February 3, 2019, at the funeral home.On September 26, 1926, Loreda was born to Britt and Mildred (Collier) Parrish, in Waco, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Vernon Britt "V.B." Parrish, Naman Parrish, and Bettye Ruth Parrish; her husband of 49 years, John Loyd Norman; and their oldest son, Larry Wayne Norman.Survivors include her children, John Steven and Donna Beth Norman, Roy and Linda Norman, Stanley and Nan Norman, Ruth Ann and Bill Mitchell, Donna Sue and Stephen Brown, and Sonya and Scott Murphy; 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.Loreda graduated from Axtell High School and 4-C Business College. She married John Loyd Norman on August 31, 1944. After WWII, they began their family and they believed in raising their children with Christian ideals and were active at Bellmead First Baptist Church (BFBC). She worked as the church secretary, owned two restruants (Leggott's Auction Barn Cafe and Cedar Chest Restaurant, in Eastgate Mall, of Bellmead).After retirement, she kept busy coordinating school reunions and writing a weekly column in The Neighbor section of the Waco Tribune Herald. She sang alto in the Baylor Senior Choir. In her last years, she resided at The Atrium of Bellmead, where she continued to make friends. She was loved by many in every station of her life, and she continues to experience the greatest love of all, at the feet of her Lord, Jesus Christ.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
