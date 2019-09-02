Clarence Nolte, Sr.Oct. 22, 1921 - Aug. 29, 2019Clarence W. Nolte, Sr. passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 4:00 p.m. in Oak Knoll Cemetery in Bellville, Texas. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Clarence was born October 22, 1921, in Bellville, Texas, to William and Victoria Nolte. Clarence was educated at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas and Texas A&M in Bryan, Texas. He served in the Army Air Corp in WWII and then the Air Force after the war including a tour with the Hurricane Hunters in Bermuda. He then worked for the U.S. Weather Bureau until his retirement in 1985.Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Penelope Nolte; and daughters, Ann and Karen.He is survived by his two sons, Clarence Nolte, Jr., and Charles Nolte; grandchildren, Jennifer Nolte, Candice Gilliam Lopez, David Allen Gilliam, Sarah Nolte, Nathan Nolte, Julia Taubert, Kristen Cooper, and Penny Jackson; step-grandchildren, Brandy Ponder Watson and Stephan Ponder; and eleven great-grandchildren. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

