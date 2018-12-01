Ruth Hackney NolteDec. 24, 1926 - Nov. 26, 2018A celebration of Ruth's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 3, 2018, at Scott's Funeral Home in Gatesville, Texas. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Restland Cemetery.Ruth was born in Gatesville, Texas, to the late Hugh and Stella Painter Hackney and died peacefully on November 26, 2018, at the age of 92.Ruth graduated from Gatesville High School where she played in the band. She attended North Texas State in Denton, Texas, and received her degree in Education. She met her husband of over 30 years at North Texas State. Ruth taught high school for 30 years for the Waco Independent School District. Her students loved her and she was a wonderful teacher and role model. After retiring, Ruth enjoyed traveling and taking care of her grandchildren. Ruth was a very good mother to her four children and will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren. She put her family first and loved her children and husband.Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Nolte, Sr.; sisters, June Hackney Kuehl and Reva Hackney Hardin; and brother-in-law, General Walter Schrupp. Ruth is survived by her children, Drs. Harold E. Nolte, Jr. and wife, Lynn, Ann Nolte Karol and husband, Phil Mani, Mike E. Nolte and wife, Alicia, Drs. Annette Nolte Rode and husband, Joe; grandchildren, Kathryn Nolte, Joseph Karol and wife, Kelsea, Michael Karol, Analise Karol, and Ella Nolte; sister, Faye Hackney Schrupp; brother-in-law, Dr. John Hardin; and many nieces and nephews.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
