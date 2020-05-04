William Nolan Sept. 1, 1932 - April 29, 2020 William Nolan, 87, of Waco passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Graveside Service is 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 5, at Rosemound Cemetery. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
