SANDRA LEE BOATMAN NOLANFebruary 28, 1949 - October 14, 201970 Years, 7 Months, 14 Days Sandra (Sandy) and her husband, Michael (Mike) loved to travel as a couple as well as with friends. For almost two years they worked on a plan for the "trip of a life-time" to Italy's Tuscany Region. Originally, the trip was planned for 2020 (50thAnniversary) but they decided to go in 2019 instead because 'anything might/could happen' if they waited. They rented a place called The Villa for the entire two months, which was everything they had hoped for and more. Their time together was precious and their visits to many Tuscan sights rejuvenated them. Other friends were scheduled to join the Nolan's during the two months.However, on September 27, exactly one month into the trip, Sandy suffered two cerebral hemorrhages followed by two more on October 14 from which she could not recover. Later on October 14, 2019 Sandy passed away and was received into the arms of our Lord.Sandy was born to Laura Lee Sandel Boatman and Rossie Milton Boatman in Houston, Texas. In her early years, Sandy took piano lessons and advanced lessons in her teen years. From age 12, until her college years, Sandy was the church pianist at First Baptist Church of Jacinto City.Sandy attended Galena Park North Shore High School in Houston, Texas. Her many activities included piano accompanist for the HS Choir, Member and Captain of the HS Drill Team, National Honor Society Inductee and Honor Graduate in 1967.Sandy graduated in three years with a Bachelor of Science in Education from Stephen F. Austin (SFA) State University in August of 1970. Note: She graduated on Friday, got married on Saturday and went to work on Monday. While holding down a full time teaching job and serving her family by being a dedicated mother and wife, she furthered her education at Sam Houston State University by adding a Masters in Education Administration,She met her soulmate Mike, while attending SFA and they were married on August 15, 1970 at First Baptist Church of Jacinto City. They were a devoted couple who spent very little time apart. From this special union, they were blessed with two wonderful, loving sons, Jason (1974) and Jacob (1978).In 1970, Sandy began her teaching career at Apple Springs High School as an English Teacher. In 1972, she became a Remedial English Teacher at Madisonville High School, and in 1978 she became Special Programs Coordinator at Madisonville ISD.Sandy transitioned from the classroom and district administration to the Education Service Center Region VI in Huntsville, Texas serving as: Program Director, then Department Director, followed by Deputy Director during1982-2002. Sandy was offered and accepted the Deputy Director's position at the Education Service Center Region 12 in Waco.Sandy and Mike moved to Waco in 2002, and Waco still remains their home. Part of Sandy's job at Region 12 was attaining and maintaining Quality Assurance. From this endeavor, she led the ESC in reaching ISO Certification and twice applying for the Malcolm Baldridge Award for Excellence where she became a Baldridge Examiner.In 1999, Sandy and Mike were blessed with their first grandchild, Jaimen Bryan Nolan, thus assigning Sandy's newest title of GiGi! Shortly after, in 2002, Lily Adrianna Nolan, arrived. Both grandchildren brought much pride and joy to the family.Sandy retired from ESC Region 12 in 2012, but she continued as a private consultant working with low performing campuses across the state. Next, she broadened her horizons by opening and operating a re-sale booth in Clifton and then another in Waco in 2014. Truly, Sandy was the consummate educator, facilitator, presenter, and entrepreneur.As an accomplished pianist, she served as church pianist for First Baptist Church of Jacinto City in Houston Tx, First Baptist Church in Madisonville, TX; Elkins Lake Baptist Church, in Huntsville, TX; and First Baptist Church in Lorena, TX. Also, she was a member of and interim pianist for Baylor Singing Seniors, and an occasional accompanist for the Singing Men of Southeast Texas, as well as fill-in pianist for many small to midsize churches in the Waco area. Sandy was the ultimate organizer and planner, which came in handy for the many trips she and Mike enjoyed. She was kind, out-going, fun loving, spirited, energetic, always encouraging, always motivating, always giving and a life-long learner. Her past-times included: reading, watching Netflix movies, cooking (she excelled at her cooking skills), eating (somewhat of a "foodie"), playing the piano, traveling, going and doing, and entertaining in her home while enjoying an occasional glass of wine!Most importantly, Sandy was the epitome of a Christian, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and colleague. Her mission was to help and serve all, and she especially showed kindness to those in need. We will dearly miss her!She was preceded in death by: Parents, Laura Lee Sandel Boatman and Rossie Milton Boatman; Son, Jacob Ross Nolan; Sister, Rosann Boatman McCarter.She is survived by: Husband, Michael Bryan Nolan; Son, Jason Bryan NolanGrandson, Jaimen Bryan Nolan; Granddaughter, Lily Adrianna Nolan; Sister, Claudia Joy Boatman McKinney, all of Waco, TX.Per her wishes, Sandy was cremated. Mike and Jason lovingly and respectfully returned her remains to their ranch in Crawford, Texas. At a future date, Sandy will be buried in Forest Park Cemetery Lawndale in Houston, TX. A memorial service intended to be a celebration of Sandy's life, is planned for Saturday, November 16, 2019 in the Worship Center at First Baptist Woodway at 11:00 a.m.
