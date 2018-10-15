Charles NoblesJan. 3, 1954 - Oct. 10, 2018Services for Charles Gene Nobles will be at 11:00 a.m., Tue, Oct. 16, 2018 at Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Mart. Mr. Nobles passed away Oct. 10, 2018 at his residence.Littles- WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

