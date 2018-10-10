John Robert NobisMarch 10, 1938 - Oct. 6, 2018John Robert Nobis was born, March 10, 1938, in Bronxville, NY, to Elizabeth Hartwig and John Milton Nobis. John (Robin) and his sister, Carol, grew up in White Plains, NY. In 1956, John accepted a scholarship to the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL, where he received a BA in Anthropology. He met and married his first wife, Bobby Davis, in 1963. In 1969, after earning a Master's in Education, and after teaching school for several years in Florida, the family moved to Waco, TX, where John accepted a position as a career counselor at the newly established (a mere three years old) McLennan Community College.John loved working at MCC, and remained there until his retirement in 2000, and thereafter on a part-time basis until 2014. MCC students would seek him out to shake hands or hug him anytime, anyplace - once on a street in Munich, Germany!In 1971, Kimberly Elizabeth Nobis came along and expanded the small family. Nearly three years later, Kristen Diane was born. John and Bobby split up amicably in 1981.In 1984, John married Joyce Fay Moore. Joyce, her daughter, Diana Michelle, Kim, Kris, and John created a new, blended family.John truly loved books (especially mysteries and science fiction, but also travelogs, novels, short stories, and poetry), traveling the globe, laughter, people, cats, dogs, and gardening. He visited six of the seven continents on Earth, and never let a little pick-pocketing or food poisoning slow him down. He was a cherished member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waco, where he read the children's story almost every Sunday for at least 35 years, and where his daughter, Kris, is now minister. Over the years, John collected belt buckles, collections of his favorite comic writers, and t-shirts. His truck was a Waco legend, different iterations sporting dozens and dozens of bumper stickers: funny, sharp, silly, and progressive (sometimes all at once).John volunteered throughout Waco, including more than 10 years delivering for Meals on Wheels. Other places he volunteered and participated in community life included the Cameron Park Zoo, Planned Parenthood's "Nobody's Fool," Habitat for Humanity, Animal Birth Control Clinic, Greater Waco Interfaith Conference, Community Race Relations Coalition, voter registration efforts, and much more. He worked for and supported the causes of justice and equality throughout his life.John Nobis is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joyce; and by their three daughters and their families: Kim Ivy and son, Braden, Kristen and Robert Cervantes and their sons, John aka "Jack" and Gabriel, and Diana and Charles Everett and their children, Charlie, Hazel, and William. John is also survived by his sister, Carol Findling and husband and son, John and Jamey, as well as Jamey's children. In addition, he is survived by Josh and Larry Shroyer, with whom he and the whole family share a special connection.He will be missed by many faithful, cherished friends, especially the Friday Night Dinner Group and long-time family friends Jane and Paul Derrick. Finally, John is mourned by his devoted dog Muffin and by his six cats (all of whom loved napping with him).In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waco (UUWaco, 4209 N. 27th Street, Waco, TX 76708) or to the MCC General Scholarship Fund (1400 College Drive, Waco, TX 76708).John's memorial service, a celebration of his life, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 13, 2018, at UUWaco, with a reception afterward.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.