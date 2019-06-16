Hubert Carl NoackJune 8, 1930 - June 3, 2019Hubert Carl Noack, 88, of Waco, Texas, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park, visitation will begin an hour prior to service.Hubert was born June 8, 1930 in Vernon, Texas. His parents were Carl and Frieda (Lingnau) Noack. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Vernon, TX. Hubert graduated from Oklaunion High School in 1947. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force January 1951 and served as an aircraft mechanic during the Korean War and was discharged December 1954. He served Lutherans all his life in a 30 year career with the Aid Association for Lutherans, serving as a District Representative, Training Director in the home office, Assistant General Agent, and General Agent. During his career he lived in Vernon, TX, Appleton, WI, Salina, KS, and Bay City, MI. He retired in January 1991 and moved to Waco, TX in October 1991. He was active in his church wherever he lived serving as Elder in four different churches plus other positions. He served as work crew leader for the Lutheran Braille Workers for over 20 years. Hubert and Gladys Wiederaenders were married July 15, 1953 at Zion Lutheran Church, Vernon, TX. Their marriage was blessed with four children: Sons, Roger and wife, Kathy, Ralph and wife, Michele; daughters, Lois and husband, Mike Gillette, Mary and husband Paul Ptak; seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.Hubert was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lois, who died of cancer in 2008; and wife Gladys who died two months prior to Hubert. He is survived by brothers, Arthur and Charles; and sister, Loretta.In place of flowers, please give memorials to Trinity Lutheran church (2 Ritchie Road, Woodway, TX 76712), Lutheran Braille Workers, or the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
