Gladys V. NoackSept. 21, 1931 - April 5, 2019Mrs. Gladys Viola (Wiederaenders) Noack, 87, of Hewitt, Texas, passed away April 5, 2019. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church, interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park, visitation will begin an hour before service. Gladys was born September 21, 1931 in the Vernon, Texas area. She was the first child of Ernest E. and Gertrude M. (Koenig) Wiederaenders. She attended Zion Lutheran School and graduated from Five-in-One High School in 1949. She graduated from St. John's College in Winfield, KS in 1951. She taught school in Rochester, MN for two years. In 1953, she married Hubert C. Noack in Vernon, TX. They moved to Merced, CA where Hubert was stationed in the Air Force. When his tour of duty was completed they moved back to Vernon. After some time they moved to WI, KS, and MI. Hubert retired from Aid Association for Lutherans insurance in 1991 and they moved to Waco, TX for their retirement home.Gladys was active in volunteering for her Lutheran church and service groups through all the years wherever she lived. She had four children and was active in their schools as a volunteer. She was an active member in the Lutheran Women's Missionary League at the local, zone, and district levels. She also volunteered at Providence Hospital and Trinity Lutheran church in Waco, TX. Helping others was always her special gift. God was with them wherever they went.Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Ruth Freed; and daughter, Lois Gillette, who died of cancer in 2008. She is survived by her husband Hubert of 66 years; sons, Roger and wife, Kathy, and Ralph and wife, Michele; daughter, Mary and husband, Paul Ptak; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; and brother, Wilbert Wiederaenders of Hendersonville, NC.In place of flowers, please give memorials to Trinity Lutheran church (2 Ritchie Road, Woodway, TX 76712), Lutheran Women's Missionary League, or the charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
