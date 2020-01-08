Eric Trenton NixDec. 8, 1959 - Jan. 5, 2020Eric Trenton Nix, 60, of Waco, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Sunday, January 5, 2020. Visitation will be held at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020, followed by a celebration of his life at 4:00 p.m. at Lake Shore Funeral Home.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
