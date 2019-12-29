Bruce Durham NixSept. 16, 1952 - Dec. 18, 2019Bruce Nix, son of the late John and Jessie Durham Nix of Waco passed away on December 18, 2019 following a brief illness. A service of reflection will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the grave site at Oakwood Cemetery.Bruce was an avid outdoorsman and HAM radio enthusiast. Whether alone or with friends, he loved fishing, but he did not fish for the ones he thought of as pets. He proudly showed off pictures of the cats he rescued and treated them like family.After years of working in the trucking business, Bruce settled down in Waco and enjoyed going to yard sales and family gatherings. He was truly missed this Christmas as he loved the white elephant exchange, the cocktail shrimp, dressing, chocolate pie and any leftovers! He also loved the Baylor Bears!Bruce was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, John. He is survived by his cousins, Scott Nix, Pat Nix and Angie Nix Carter, his life-long friend, Dennis Wells and numerous other cousins and friends.
