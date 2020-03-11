Jan. 21, 1948 - March 5, 2020

Gloria Fay Tabor Niswanger, 72, of Waco, Texas, passed away Thursday March 5, 2020. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 13, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Lost Prairie Cemetery in Groesbeck, Texas. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Gloria was born to L.C. and Mattie Hodder Tabor on January 21, 1948, in Buffalo, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents L.C. and Mattie Tabor; a son, Robert Dale White; a brother, Louis Charles Tabor; and a sister, Annie Tabor. Survivors include her sons, Curtis White of Waco, Texas, and Steven Niswanger of Waco, Texas; a daughter, Donna Staggs and her husband, William, of Waco, Texas. Grandchildren; Bobby White and Joselyn White. She also had two sisters, Carolyn Stiles and Joy Allen.

