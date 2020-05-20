Christine Niekamp
April 10, 1931 - May 17, 2020
Christine Niekamp of Waco, Texas, was born April 10, 1931, and passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 22, at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, May 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
She was a loving mother and grandmother who taught her children to respect others and instilled an appreciation of history and a love of art, music, and classic movies.
Christine was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Raymond; parents, Virgil and Helen Perdichi; and sisters, Angela Vanston and Mary Virginia Perdichi Keller.
Survivors include daughter, Ann Darr and husband, Frank, of Round Rock; sons, John Niekamp of Cedar Park and Virgil Niekamp of Ft. Worth; daughter, Cathy Niekamp of Waco; grandchildren, Kristen Niekamp, Ryan Niekamp, Kari Darr, and Lori Darr; brother, John Perdichi of Waco; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to The Art Guild of Central Texas, P.O. Box 23994, Waco TX 76702.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www. WHBfamily.com.
