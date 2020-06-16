Martha Denise "Niecey" Estelle Feb. 18, 1967 - June 9, 2020 Martha "Niecey" Denise Estelle passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the age of 53. After a long battle with multiple sclerosis, she will rest in the family cemetery in Waco, Texas. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

