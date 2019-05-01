Leslie Nichols, Sr.March 7, 1942 - April 23, 2019Homegoing service for Leslie Savoy Nichols, Sr., will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, May 2, at Golden Chain Missionary Baptist Church, 5023 Wadsworth Dr., Dallas, TX 75241. Wake Services will be held from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, at Golden Gate Funeral Home 4155 R.L. Thornton Fwy, Dallas, TX, 75224Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

