Henry Thomas NicholsAugust 19, 1928 - March 26, 2019Henry Thomas (H.T.) Nichols, (former owner of Nichols LP Gas) passed away March 26, 2019. Services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 30, at First United Methodist Church Clifton, TX. Visitation will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, March 30 at the church. Masonic services at Smith Bend-Coon Creek Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.