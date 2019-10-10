Michael NeymanMay 31, 1985 - Oct. 6, 2019Michael Lynn "Mikey" Neyman went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 6, 2019. Services will be held at the 3:00 p.m., October 14, 2019, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, in Waco, Texas. Visitation will be held at 2:00 pm. The Graveside Service/Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Hillside Memorial Gardens in Snyder, Texas.She was born May 31, 1985 in Odessa, Texas. She was a graduate of Tomball High School and the University of North Texas. She was employed by Mount Calm Elementary School as a 3rd grade teacher.She was preceded in death by her brother, Christopher Shawn Biddle.Survivors include her parents, Kevin and Barbara Neyman; and brother, Brandon Neyman.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: animalbirthcontrol.org or humanesocietycentraltexas.orgYou may share a memory or send a message to the family at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

