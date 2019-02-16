Mary NeyhardSept. 11, 1935 - Feb. 14, 2019Mary "Pat" Neyhard, 83, of Hillsboro, passed away on February 14, 2019, in Hewitt. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m, Monday, February 18, 2019, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Garden of Memory. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 17, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.