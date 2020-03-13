April 30, 1954 - March 4, 2020
James Thomas (Tommy) Newton passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 65.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Reception to be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at the Cameron Park Clubhouse, 2601 Sturgis Road, Waco, TX 76708.
Thoughts, memories, and more may be shared at LakeShoreFH.com.
