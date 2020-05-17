Ima June Newton Sept. 25, 1931 - May 6, 2020 Ima June (Heck) Newton, 88, passed away May 6, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to social gathering limitations at this time. Ima June was born September 25, 1931 at home in Centrahoma, Oklahoma, the first daughter of Odie Heck and Ruby (Kennedy) Heck. After graduating from high school, she got her bachelors in Education from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma. She married James E. Newton in 1952 and followed him through his military career. She taught school for 43+ years, starting in Bishop, Texas and ending in retirement from the Connally Independent School District. Her love for educating children continued after retirement as she returned to substitute teaching at Axtell Elementary. She was involved in many extracurricular activities with some of her best stories being her Academic UIL trips all over the state of Texas with high schoolers! She has touched and influenced the lives of countless children and generations of families through her love of teaching and generosity to others. If you knew her, you loved her and she loved everyone! She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James (Jim) Newton; and most recently in March, her son, Tommy Newton; her brothers, Cletus Heck, Burtus (Nub) Heck, George Heck, Keith Heck; and her sister, Melba Evans. She leaves behind to share so many awesome memories, sons, Gary Newton, and Larry Newton and wife, Linda Kay; her daughter, Linda Shorter and husband, Randy; and daughter-in-law, Sherry Miller; many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of longtime friends. Her hobbies and her most prized possessions were her grandkids, Josh Newton and Jerri, James R. Newton and wife, Amy, Jennifer Newton and Billy Holder, Amber Basile and Adam, Keli Guyer and Rob, Gary Newton Jr., Shane Shorter and Katie Jo, Miranda White and Andrew, and Stacy Miller; and great- grandkids, Tyler and Matthew, Keely, Mason and Wyatt, Grayston, Isabelle and Preslie, Sadie, and twins, Cheyenne James and Landrie June. At this time, flowers may be sent to Lake Shore Funeral Home or in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Texas Retired Teachers Foundation. Thoughts and memories may be may be shared at LakeShoreFH.com.
