Mary Burns NewmanOct. 25, 1933 - Dec. 3, 2018Mary Newman died peacefully in her sleep Monday, December 3, 2018, in Webster, Texas. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 5, 2019, officiated by Chaplain Curtis Holland at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home in Waco, Texas. The family graveside was held December 8, 2018, at 1:00 p.m., at Anchorage Cemetery, Poteet, Texas, with Rev. Jana Simon officiating.Mary was born October 25, 1933, to John Isham and Betty Thomas in Shelby, Mississippi. Later, the family moved to Columbus, Mississippi, where Mary attended school and graduated from Lee High School in 1950. Mary graduated from Mississippi State College for Women in 1954, receiving a bachelor degree in English. Upon graduation Mary moved to Atlanta, Georgia, and was employed by Delta Airlines as a flight attendant. She loved people and had many interesting stories about her trips and the people she met. Her favorite celebrity she met was Bing Crosby. Mary relocated to Dallas, Texas, with Delta and was their 1,000th flight attendant, and as such, did many promotions for Delta. While in Dallas, she met her soon to be husband, Ivan Newman. They were married in 1957 and to their union two daughters were born, Pamela Grace and Nancy Ann. The family briefly lived in Roswell, New Mexico, while Ivan served in the United States Air Force. Her family relocated to Dallas while Ivan attended Baylor University School of Orthodontics. The family moved to Waco in 1965 and called Waco their home. Mary and Ivan were devoted Baylor fans and attended every game they could. Mary was a gracious person with a heart of gold. During her life in Waco she was active with the Waco Chapter of the Texas Dental Association, which provided dental education and supplies to Waco school children.She was a member of the Waco Historic Foundation and was a past president of East Terrace. Later in life, Mary joined the Harston study group. She volunteered for many local organizations, but her favorite was the Brazos River Festival. Mary moved to Webster, Texas, in 2011 to be closer to Nancy and her two grandsons. The family was blessed to celebrate her 85th birthday in Waco at El Conquistador Restaurant.Mary was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws Jasper and May Newman; husband, Dr. Wm. Ivan Newman; and brother, John "Blue" Thomas.She is survived by her daughter, Pam and son-in-law, Paul Austin, of Waco; Paul's children, Brandon and Adam Austin of Waco, and Erin Howell of Elizabethton, Tennessee; daughter, Nancy Newman of Kemah, Texas; and grandsons, Austin Belknap of Jersey Village, Texas, and Michael Belknap of League City, Texas. Mary is also survived by her sisters, Opal Bell, Dolores Moore and Polly Bennett.In lieu of flowers, memorials to charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
