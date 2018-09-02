LaVerne NewmanJan. 27, 1928 - Aug. 28, 2018LaVerne Elizabeth Walter Newman went to the arms of the Lord late on the night of Tuesday, August 28, 2018. She was born at her family's farmhouse in Riesel, Texas and lived a long, full life in Waco. LaVerne was loved dearly and will be dearly missed.LaVerne is survived by her husband of 36 years, Edward Newman; children, Sharlyn Jarosek McMurray, Dale Jarosek, Dean Jarosek, Jan Newman Huninghake, and Dana Newman; grandchildren, Rachea McMurray-Pendley, Lauren McMurray Orsak, Kara McMurray, Miles Jarosek, Candice Jarosek, Clayton Jarosek, Jarrica Jarosek Mills, and PJ Huninghake; and great-grandchildren, Maxton Pendley, Maverick Pendley, and Kaiser Jarosek.LaVerne had a green thumb; she could make anything grow in her garden with seemingly little effort, and she insisted on sharing the bounty with her loved ones and neighbors. Her favorite thing was her family. One of her greatest joys was cooking up a full holiday dinner and having her family pack into her humble home to share it. There were many adventures at her home, which always had an open door. LaVerne lived by the motto "what goes around, comes around," and she raised her children and grandchildren to live the same. The more we can love others, the more we can be loved in return.A private memorial service will be held at Thanksgiving in her home, to honor her favorite holiday. Pleas sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
- Updated
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.