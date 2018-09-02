LaVerne NewmanJan. 27, 1928 - Aug. 28, 2018LaVerne Elizabeth Walter Newman went to the arms of the Lord late on the night of Tuesday, August 28, 2018. She was born at her family's farmhouse in Riesel, Texas and lived a long, full life in Waco. LaVerne was loved dearly and will be dearly missed.LaVerne is survived by her husband of 36 years, Edward Newman; children, Sharlyn Jarosek McMurray, Dale Jarosek, Dean Jarosek, Jan Newman Huninghake, and Dana Newman; grandchildren, Rachea McMurray-Pendley, Lauren McMurray Orsak, Kara McMurray, Miles Jarosek, Candice Jarosek, Clayton Jarosek, Jarrica Jarosek Mills, and PJ Huninghake; and great-grandchildren, Maxton Pendley, Maverick Pendley, and Kaiser Jarosek.LaVerne had a green thumb; she could make anything grow in her garden with seemingly little effort, and she insisted on sharing the bounty with her loved ones and neighbors. Her favorite thing was her family. One of her greatest joys was cooking up a full holiday dinner and having her family pack into her humble home to share it. There were many adventures at her home, which always had an open door. LaVerne lived by the motto "what goes around, comes around," and she raised her children and grandchildren to live the same. The more we can love others, the more we can be loved in return.A private memorial service will be held at Thanksgiving in her home, to honor her favorite holiday. Pleas sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

