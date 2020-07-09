Douglas Newberry
April 22, 1924 - July 7, 2020
James Douglas Newberry went to his heavenly home July 7, 2020, at the age of 96. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Friday, July 10, 2020, in the Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Brother Billy Edwards will officiate. A visitation with the family will be at 1 p.m., prior to the service. Due to current local guidelines, we will require face coverings, temperature checks, and registration to attend visitations and services at this time. You may register at https://www.gracegardensfh.com/register. We encourage you to sign the online register book, or leave a message on the tribute wall. If you are unable to attend the service, we will live stream on Grace Gardens Facebook page, and later add it to the obituary page on our website.
Mr. Newberry was born April 22, 1924, in Jewett, Texas, to Linda and William Newberry. He married the love of his life, Thelma Smith, January 4, 1947, at Waco's Seventh and James Baptist Church. He served at First Baptist Woodway as a deacon. After 42 and a half years, he retired from Lone Star Gas as the Regional Manager.
Douglas was preceded in death by his beloved wife.
Mr. Newberry will be greatly missed by his loving family: son, Keith Newberry; daughter, Linda Stone; grandchildren, Shelia and Jeff Griffith, Shelly and David Kasper, Stephanie and Mike Walsh, Donna and Edward Shaw, Carolyn and Mark Wachsmann, Brenda and Brent Skeen; great-grandchildren, Cory, Cadee, and Carle Griffith, Wyatt and Laney Kasper, Aidan and Callum Walsh, Blake, Jonathan and Aniya Shaw, Andy, Emma, and Kara Wachsmann, Breanna, Braden, and Bradley Skeen; and a great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey Shaw.
