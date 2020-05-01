Judith Neville June 11, 1950 - April 28, 2020 Judith Neville passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. A Memorial Service and celebration of her life will be at a later date. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Monroe. For those who wish, memorials may be made to The Cove, St. Paul Episcopal Church, or the charity of your choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Judith Neville as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries