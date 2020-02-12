Delores Neumann WellsSept. 10, 1947 - Feb. 11, 2020Delores Neumann Wells, 72, of Riesel, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, February 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Riesel, with the Rev. David Burge officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
To plant a tree in memory of Delores Neumann Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.