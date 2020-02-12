Delores Neumann WellsSept. 10, 1947 - Feb. 11, 2020Delores Neumann Wells, 72, of Riesel, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, February 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Riesel, with the Rev. David Burge officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

