Leonard W. NeumannNov. 14, 1941 - Oct. 21, 2019Leonard William Neumann, 77, of Waco, Texas, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Grace Temple Baptist Church, with Dr. Craig Klempnauer officiating. With burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:30 to 8 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.

