Leonard W. NeumannNov. 14, 1941 - Oct. 21, 2019Leonard William Neumann, 77, of Waco, Texas, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Grace Temple Baptist Church, with Dr. Craig Klempnauer officiating. With burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 5:30 to 8:00 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m., at OakCrest Funeral Home.Leonard was born and raised in Riesel, Texas, to Mary Louise and Wilhelm Neumann on November 14, 1941. He attended Riesel and Waco schools, joined the Navy in his junior year and served in Korea and Vietnam. He retired from General Tire working there for many years. He was a member of Grace Temple Baptist Church, was voted Senior Adult of the Year in 2004 and 2007, and was ordained as a deacon of Grace Temple on February 24. 2002.His love for his family was everything to Leonard. He adored his grandchildren and his great grandkids who he picked up from school everyday. He also loved his church family and was at the church working when he left this earthly life to join his wife, Merle. If the family or church needed anything, Leonard was right there to help. He will be greatly missed.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Merle Neumann; son-in-law, Frank Nevarez, Sr.; and two grandsons.Leonard is survived by his children: Patricia Nevarez, Jasper Thomason, Jr., and a grandson he raised, Derrick (Missy) Lowry all of Waco, Texas; three sisters: Laurene McMillen of DeBarry, Texas, Dorothy and Andy Rountree of Chandler, Texas, and Elnora Sparkman of Waco, Texas; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Grace Temple Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Temple Baptist Church.
