Ronald A. NetherlandJuly 3, 1943 - December 22, 2018Ronald A. Netherland passed away at his home in Robinson on Saturday, December 22, 2018, after a long battle with pulmonary disease. Ron was born to F.A. Netherland and Dorothy Mae Truehitt on July 3, 1943, in Vallejo, California. In 1949, the Netherland family moved to Waco, Texas, and made their home on South 3rd Street.Ron was a devoted family man who married Carolyn Joy Young on June 12, 1970. He began his career at Safeway as a part-time sacker at the age of 15 and worked his way up to store manager. He took pride in knowing all aspects of the grocery business and supporting his community until he retired in 2015. Along with his career, he served in the Texas National Guard in the 1960s. Although not a man of many words, he loved his family deeply and would do anything to help them. He cherished family gatherings and seeing all the relatives, especially his two children and four grandchildren, who were the apples of his eye.Ron was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include wife, Carolyn; son, Clinton A. Netherland and wife, Beth; daughter, Karen Marie Netherland Scanlan and husband, Matt; mother-in-law, Eva Young; brother, Kenneth A. Netherland and wife, Mary Dea; sister, Janice Payne and husband, Jimmy; brother-in-law, Robert Young; grandchildren, Madelyn Riley and Lauren A Scalan, Joseph Luke and Jacob Ryan Netherland; nieces and nephews, Christine Lott and husband, Jason, Kara Lena Young, Lance Payne and wife, Shelia, Kelly Faulkenbery and husband, Corbett, David Netherland and wife, Tracy, Tammy Shinder-Netherland and husband, Michael; and many other great nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, December 27, at TK Cemetery, ½ mile south off Hwy 31, on TK Parkway (FM 939), Axtell, Texas. The family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 26, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco. Pallbearers will be Lance Payne, David Netherland, Andrew Netherland, Garrett Faulkenbery, Cameron Faulkenbery, Logan Faulkenbery, and Brandon Ferguson.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Lung Association.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
