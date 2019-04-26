Joe NemethDec. 6, 1920 - April 24, 2019Joe Nemeth, 98, of Hewitt, Texas, formerly of Abilene, passed away on Wednesday, April 24. 2019. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 27, in North's Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, 242 Orange Street, Abilene, Texas. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the chapel.Joe was born December 6, 1920 to Paul and Pearl (Johnson) Nemeth in Bonanza, Arkansas. He went to school in the Bonanza and Hackett, Arkansas schools. He worked for a time in the Works Progress Administration. He volunteered for the U.S. Navy immediately after the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, serving for almost four years. He ended his naval service on the USS Missouri, and was present when the surrender ending World War II was signed. He married Sarah Ann Miller in Fort Smith, Arkansas, September 30, 1950. He moved to Abilene in 1961 for employment as a meat cutter at Dyess Air Force Base, retiring from that position in 1982. Joe and Sarah were longtime members of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Abilene. He and Sarah moved to the Waco area in 2010 for health reasons.He is survived by a son, Joe Nemeth, Jr. and wife, Marilyn, of Ransom Canyon, Texas; daughter, Teresa Johnson and husband, Mitch, of Woodway, Texas; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Charles Nemeth and Nelson Nemeth; sister, Margaret Farrell; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by: his wife, Sarah; parents; grandson, Bryan; and six brothers and six sisters.Online condolences can be made at www.northsfuneralhome.com.North's Funeral Home242 Orange St.Abilene, TX 79601(325) 677-6246Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.