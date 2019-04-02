Wanda NelsonMay 3, 1946 - March 30, 2019Wanda "Wendy" Lynn (Richardson) Nelson of Big Spring, Texas, passed in peace Saturday, March 30, 2019, at age 72.She is survived by her husband, Wayne Nelson; and sisters, Sylvia Hale of West Texas, and Delores Grover of Las Vegas, Nevada. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Dennis and Gary Richardson.Wendy was born on May 3, 1946, to Robert Sidney Richardson and Beryl Marlene Quinn. After graduating from Goliad High School, she met her husband and best friend Wayne. The couple married on May 22, 1965, in Waco, Texas, and traveled the world while Wayne served in the U.S. Air Force. Wendy loved to talk about their adventures in Misawa, Japan; Berlin, Germany; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Wichita Falls, Texas. The couple retired in Waco, Texas, in 1984. Wendy was a bookstore lover and never turned down a good estate sale. She could make anyone smile with her banana bread and homemade spaghetti sauce. Wendy will be missed by everyone that knew her.Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 3, at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center, 150 Hillcrest Medical Blvd, Waco, TX 76712, in her name.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

