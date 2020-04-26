John Nelson Feb. 25, 1924 - April 21, 2020 John Bradley Nelson Jr., from Elm Mott, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 21, at the age of 96. He was surrounded by his loving family. "JB", as he was affectionately known, was born in Mt. Calm, TX, on February 25, 1924, to Florence Elizabeth (Ferguson) and John Bradley Nelson Sr. John served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 until 1946 and was a World War II Veteran. He retired after 40 years from Lone Star Gas Company. John was a dedicated Christian and a member of Northside Church of Christ where he served as a Deacon for several years. His pastime passion was pitching washers and it was obvious he loved the sport by how many trophies, awards, and tournaments he won. Those left to cherish his memory include brother, Jack Nelson and wife, June, of Fort Worth, TX; sister, Mary Evelyn Haun of Burleson, TX; brother, Thomas Nelson and wife, Pat, of Monticello, KY; sister, Sue Trice and husband, Marvin, of Houston, TX; son, John Bradley Nelson III and wife, Donya, of Dension, TX; daughter, Kay Jackson and husband, Paul, of Dension, TX; stepson, Danny Bishop and fiancé, Melanie Hollerbach, of Axtell, TX; daughter, Tammy Nelson of Palestine, TX; grandchildren Ryan and Emily Knight, Brittany Bishop, John Bradley Nelson IV, Sheri Nellis, Brandi Anderson and Tonya Ford; former spouse, Jewel Nelson of Axtell, TX. Preceded in death by father and mother, John Bradley and Florence Elizabeth Nelson; brother, James Ralph Nelson; brother, Andrew "Bill" Nelson; and stepson, Robert Bishop. A memorial service will be held at Bellmead Funeral home at a later date. Notification of the memorial will be posted in the newspaper.
