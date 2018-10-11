William J. NeillAug. 21, 1949 - Oct. 9, 2018William J. "Billy" Neill, age 69, of Chalk Bluff, passed away Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in Waco. A Rosary will be recited 6 p.m. Thursday, October 11, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, October 12, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Billy was born, August 21, 1949, in Waco, the son of Hollis and Martha (Smajstrla) Neill. He was a 1967 graduate of Abbott High School. On March 2, 1985 he was united in marriage to Sherrie Allen in Abbott. Billy worked for Certainteed, Leasing Services for Hillcrest Carpet, and Diesel Power Supply. He then went to work for the US Postal Service in Waco for over 17 years until he retired in 2015. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. He was also a former member of Knights of Columbus Council #2305 in West. Billy enjoyed watching Western movies, golfing, hunting, fishing, playing dominoes, being outdoors, doing yard work and playing softball for many teams over the years. He especially loved watching his sons play sports.Billy was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, Patrick Neill.Survivors include his beloved wife of 33 years, Sherrie Neill of Chalk Bluff; sons, Wes Neill and Scott Neill, both of Chalk Bluff; brothers, Robert Neill and wife, Betty Jo, Thomas Neill and wife, Nancy, James Neill and wife, Darlene, and John Neill and wife, Lisa; sister, Patricia Kolar and husband, Raymond; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Pallbearers are Wes Neill, Scott Neill, Jason Neill, Kevin Neill, Chad Kolar, Brent Kolar, Justin Neill, Chris Neill, David Neill, and Nick Neill.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's School Endowment Fund or Fuzzy Friends Rescue. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
