Frances NeillSept. 21, 1941 - Feb. 12, 2020Frances Marie Powell Neill passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 18, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with the Rev. Terry Graham officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, February 17, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
