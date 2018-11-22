David Allen NeillFeb. 18, 1940 - Nov. 17, 2018David Allen Neill, 78, of Robinson, TX, joined his Lord and Savior, November 17, 2018, due to complications from his leukemia. He was surrounded by his family that loved and respected him for all the love that he shared with others. There will be no services per his request.David was born in Port Aransas, TX, due to his parents, William and Lillian Neill being stationed there with the Coast Guard. David was raised in Port Lavaca with his siblings.He was preceded in death by his brothers, W.F. and Mary, Tom and Laverne; and sister, Betty and Dale Cooper.David was a man of many talents, working on friends cars and doing carpentry work on their homes to save them money. He showed his Christian love by taking in relatives who had no homes of their own. He was a military veteran having served four years in the Air Force. He was employed by William Cameron Mills, General Tire and Colorite.Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Libby Davis Neill; daughters, Melissa Harris and Ron, Jennifer Kemp and Jim, Patricia Hernandez and Juan; and grandchildren, Dillon Wendt, Dalton Simmons, Robert Carvajal, Juan and Mathias Hernandez, and Logan and Jackie Hudson; sister-in-law, Lynda Petty; and many nephews and nieces.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
