Alvin Joe NeillMarch 14, 1926 - Dec. 10, 2019Alvin Joe Neill, of Glenn Rose, Texas, passed away December 10, 2019. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.He was born March 14, 1926, in Waco, Texas. Alvin served out Country during WWII, where he saw combat in Italy. He was a part of the 10th Mountain Division, receiving a Bronze Star for his bravery. Alvin will be deeply missed by his family and loved ones.He was preceded in death by his parents, L.C. (Jack) Neill and Hettie D. (Williams) Neill; brother, Leon D. Neill; sisters, Eloise Mosley, Ellen Holcomb and Clara Day; and son, Walter Joe Neill.Alvin is survived by his nephews, Gary Neill of Granbury, Texas, Charles Neill of Waco, Texas, David Mosley of Waco, Texas, and Donald Mosley of Comer, Georgia; and nieces, Dorothy Mosley of Waco, Texas, Joi Holcomb of Austin, and Jeanie Taylor of Waco, Texas.Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home511 W. Main St.Waxahachie, Texas 75165(972) 937-2211
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
Woman arrested, accused of South Waco hit and run
-
Waco man arrested on sexual assault, invasive visual recording charges
-
Mike Copeland: Downtown grocery prospect; Capturing wind farm construction; H-E-B app
-
Waco drug dealer absent for trial, sentenced to life in prison
-
Statewide Texas high school football playoff scores and pairings 2019
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.