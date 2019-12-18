Alvin Joe NeillMarch 14, 1926 - Dec. 10, 2019Alvin Joe Neill, of Glenn Rose, Texas, passed away December 10, 2019. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.He was born March 14, 1926, in Waco, Texas. Alvin served out Country during WWII, where he saw combat in Italy. He was a part of the 10th Mountain Division, receiving a Bronze Star for his bravery. Alvin will be deeply missed by his family and loved ones.He was preceded in death by his parents, L.C. (Jack) Neill and Hettie D. (Williams) Neill; brother, Leon D. Neill; sisters, Eloise Mosley, Ellen Holcomb and Clara Day; and son, Walter Joe Neill.Alvin is survived by his nephews, Gary Neill of Granbury, Texas, Charles Neill of Waco, Texas, David Mosley of Waco, Texas, and Donald Mosley of Comer, Georgia; and nieces, Dorothy Mosley of Waco, Texas, Joi Holcomb of Austin, and Jeanie Taylor of Waco, Texas.Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Funeral Home511 W. Main St.Waxahachie, Texas 75165(972) 937-2211

