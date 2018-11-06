Henry Leroy NeigelDec. 9, 1943 - Oct. 19, 2018Henry Leroy "Hank" Neigel, age 74, of Hewitt, passed away Friday, October 19, 2018 in Waco.He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, Bobby, and granddaughter, Sara.He is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Randall; two grandsons; five brothers; and countless friends.A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 8, 2018, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 300 Richie Rd Hewitt.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

