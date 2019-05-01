Franklin Daniel NeelJuly 8, 1941 - April 29, 2019Mr. Franklin Daniel Neel, 77, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 in Waco. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 1, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Inurnment will be at a later date in D/FW National Cemetery.Franklin was born on July 8, 1941 to Oscar William and Mozelle (Hastings) Neel in Jonesboro, Texas. He was a former resident of Arlington prior to moving to Waco in 2004. Franklin graduated from Waco High in 1961. He served in the United States Air Force from 1961 until 1965. He was awarded for sharp shooter and special service as an aircraft mechanic. Franklin retired from General Motors / Jack Cooper 1989, where he worked as a mechanic. His favorite hobby was repairing televisions, loved watching the Green Bay Packers, and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Everyone loved him, and he never met a stranger. His favorite pastime was drinking coffee with his buddies at Starbucks.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rebecca Gay Neel; brothers, Bill, Raymond, Oscar Jr., and sister, Mazelle Hough.Survivors include his children: Gina Neel George and husband, Jerry of Waco, Lynda Sudderth of Fort Worth, Sombronah Koelmel of Beeville, Andrew Carter of Maryville, Kansas, Donald Carter of Arlington, and Rebecca Wilson of Wylie; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; sister, Dorothy Williams of McGregor, and former wife, Connie Harwell, mother of Gina Neel George.The family would like to say a special thanks to Interim Hospice Sheri Fisk and Dwana Montgomery for the care given to Frank Neel during his last days.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
- Updated
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says he's pursuing a "red flag" law for Ohio to allow guns to be seized temporarily from owners believed to be a threat to themselves or others.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.