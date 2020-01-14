Erbie NecessaryDecember 14, 1927 - January 10, 2020Erbie Haynes Necessary, 92, of Waco, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Greg Moore officiating. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 15, at the funeral home.Erbie was the son of Moye and Lillie Mae Necessary of Gatesville. He graduated from Gatesville High School in 1946. After high school he worked at General Tire for 17 ½ years and then started Erbie's Exxon in Bellmead and retired from there.Erbie, 27, married Betty Traywick, on August 20th 1955, they lived most of their lives in Axtell and later moved to Bosqueville.Erbie is survived by two sons: Willian"Peanut" Necessary and wife, Heather, and their two sons, Lane and Trace of China Spring; and Mark Necessary and son, Nathan of Bosqueville.
