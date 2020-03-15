Douglas Neale Nov. 28, 1944 - March 10, 2020 Douglas Leslie "Bubba" Neale, Jr. passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waco. Services are currently pending. Douglas Leslie "Bubba" Neale, Jr. was born on November 28, 1944, in Teague, Texas, to his parents, Edith Williams Neale and Douglas Leslie Neale, Sr. He earned his barber license right out of high school, moved to Waco, and worked at Westview Village Barber Shop for 8 years. He then moved to Diamond Point Barber Shop and began a 34 year association with his good friend Sam Firquin. He built a large clientele with his expertise, wit, and friendliness. He never forgot a customer's name, and cut hair for multi-generations of the same family. Douglas had varied interests and hobbies. These included motorcycles, model building, and radio control airplanes. His natural talent for singing and playing piano, especially boogie woogie, made him very popular in school. He is survived by his son, Shannon Neale of Austin; his daughter, Rosemary Neale Luning and husband, Carl, of Carmine; and his granddaughter, Analisa Goldblatt and husband, Nathaniel, and their son, James, of San Marcos; his brother, Fred Neale of Teague; and numerous other family members. Mr. Neale was predeceased by his parents, Edith and Douglas Neale, Sr; and his beloved sister, Dixie Lee Mills. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.