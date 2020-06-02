Meagan Ashlee Neal

Jan. 13, 1997 - May 30, 2020

Meagan Ashlee Neal, 23, of Waco, passed away May 30, 2020.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, at Church of the Open Door. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 2, at Church of the Open Door.

Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Meagan Neal as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries