Joe Edd Neal May 10, 1945 - April 22, 2020 Joe Edd Neal, 74, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. At Joe's request, there will be no service. There will be a private ceremony of scattering his ashes with the honor given to Robert Johnson, one of his best friends. Joe was born in Waco, TX. He retired from Big Creek Construction. Joe was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and a lifelong member of Squadron 121 in Elm Mott, where he was a Detachment Commander of the State of Texas. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Plemons Neal. He is survived by his wife, Hilde Neumann Neal; his children, Kathy Goff, Teresa Neal and their mother, Trudy Singletary; his brothers, Don Neal and Stanley Neal; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Jeffrey Place for taking such wonderful care of Joe. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

