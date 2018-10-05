Evelyn NealJan. 18, 1947 - Sept. 30, 2018Dr. Evelyn T. Neal entered the Gates of Heaven on September 30, 2018. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 6 at Good Samaritan B.C. Her eternal resting place will be at Oakwood Cemetery.She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Thompson, and siblings, Freddie and Kenneth Thompson.She is survived by her husband of 50 years Lawyer Neal II; sons, Rodney, Russell, and Ronald Neal; mother, Lillie Thompson; siblings, Gloria Walker, Michael Thompson, and Valerie Smith.Evelyn will be remembered for her beautiful spirit and impact of the community.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
