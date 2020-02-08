Edward NealJune 29, 1925 - Feb. 6, 2020Edward Pat Neal, "Pat", 94, of Waco, passed away after a life well lived February 6, 2020, in Waco. Please join us in celebrating Pat's life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors, 2495 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro, with visitation at 2:00 p.m. and service at 3:00 p.m.He was born June 29, 1925, in Hillsboro, to Luther Harrison and Maye Martin Neal. Pat graduated from Hillsboro High School then served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. After the war, he graduated from SMU and then married Doris Hawes in Lubbock, Texas on April 16, 1949. They were married 55 years before her passing in 2004. Pat was blessed with a second, loving marriage to Pat Adrean on May 27, 2006.Pat spent 13 years in the management program at Sears. Later, he spent 25 years with Southwestern Life Management, retiring as an independent broker.Some of Pat's proudest accomplishments included serving as a deacon of First Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, being a Sunday school teacher in Jackson, MS, and co-founding the First Presbyterian Church in DeSoto, Texas. He also co-founded the non-profit Family Blood Bank in Jackson, MS, which at the time provided one third of the blood needs for three local hospitals. But as far as his family is concerned, his positive attitude and nurturing spirit made him a much loved role model for all of us.Pat was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Doris Neal; and his oldest son Tim Neal.Surviving Pat are his wife, Pat Adrean Neal; sons, Mart Neal, and Brad Neal and his wife, Theresa Neal; daughters, Cindy Neal and her husband, Bill Gebert, and Amy Neal Kuebler and her husband, Tim Kuebler. Surviving grandchildren are Sarah Neal Popa, Lauren Neal, Trace Neal, Adam Kuebler, Beth Kuebler, Sam Kuebler, and Sadie Neal; and great-granddaughter, Stella Popa. Also surviving Pat are his step-daughters, Pam Barnard and her husband, David Barnard, Lee Stanford, Beth MacDonald and her husband, Tommy, and their children and grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory may be made to Redeemer Presbyterian Church in Waco or Amedisys Hospice in Waco.Pat's family would especially like to thank the Wesley Woods staff and Paula Smith, his hospice nurse with Amedisys, for providing outstanding care to Pat in his final days and much kindness and compassion to his family.Condolences may be made at www.marshallandmarshallfd.com.
Neal, Edward
To send flowers to the family of Edward Neal, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 11
Visitation
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
2:00PM-3:00PM
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway
Hillsboro, TX 76645
2495 Corsicana Highway
Hillsboro, TX 76645
Guaranteed delivery before Edward's Visitation begins.
Feb 11
Memorial Service
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors - Hillsboro
2495 Corsicana Highway
Hillsboro, TX 76645
2495 Corsicana Highway
Hillsboro, TX 76645
Guaranteed delivery before Edward's Memorial Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.