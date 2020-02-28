Annie Bell NealOct. 17, 1948 - Feb. 23, 2020Annie Bell Neal passed away February 23, 2020. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, at Greater Bible Way B.C. Burial will follow at Oakwood.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

