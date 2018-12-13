Barbara NawaraSept. 2, 1948 - Dec. 9, 2018Barbara Currie Nawara, 70, passed away December 9, 2018, at a local hospital. Memorial service will be 10 a.m., Saturday, December 15, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

