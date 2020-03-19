Henrietta Napier
Nov. 13, 1931 - March 13, 2020
Henrietta Napier, of Waco, passed away March 13, 2020. Public Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 19, at McDowell Funeral Home. In an effort to follow CDC guidelines due to COVID-19, the family will have a memorial service at a later date for Mrs. Napier.
