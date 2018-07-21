Wayne NanceJune 24, 1920 - July 16, 2018C. Wayne Nance passed away peacefully Monday, July 16, 2018, at Royal Manor II. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 23, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Graham and Rev. Charlie Dodd officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday morning at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 22, at the funeral home.Wayne was born on June 24, 1920, in Big Spring, Texas, where he grew up. He attended North Texas Agricultural College (now UT Arlington). He married Billye Todd on December 7, 1941, and was later drafted into the Army where he served in Europe with an artillery battalion during WWII. He was extremely proud of that service.After returning from the war, Wayne worked with Continental Oil Company as an accountant until he was called into the music ministry and moved to California to attend and graduate from Golden Gate Baptist Seminary. He served as Minister of Music and Education in churches in Big Spring, Houston, Albuquerque, and Burkburnett, Texas. After moving to Waco he was actively involved at First Baptist Church Woodway, starting and directing the Celebration Singers senior adult choir there and serving in other areas. He enjoyed serving as interim music minister in a number of churches in the Waco area and was a member of the Baylor Singing Seniors choir. Wayne's love of God, his family and people, as well as his sense of humor, guided his life.He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Clement Nance; mother, Arpie Mattie Nance; sisters, Golda Nance and Hazel Streety; and brothers, Errott Nance and Hugh Winsett Nance.Survivors include son, Ken Nance and wife, Patty; and daughter, Pam Mohundro; five grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials can be made to either First Baptist Church Woodway for "WMU - Freedom's Gate" or Baylor Singing Seniors.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
