Wayne NanceJune 24, 1920 - July 16, 2018C. Wayne Nance passed away peacefully, Monday, July 16, 2018, at Royal Manor II. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 23, at Wilkirson Hatch Bailey Funeral Home, with Rev. Terry Graham and Rev. Charlie Dodd officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday morning at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Sunday, July 22, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

